Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.