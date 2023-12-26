Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 60.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 94.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 281,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

