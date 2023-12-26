Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

