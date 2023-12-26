Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $458,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

