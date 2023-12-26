Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

