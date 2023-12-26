Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

