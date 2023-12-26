Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $319,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.56. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

