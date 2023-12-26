Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $764,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 785,710 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 294,342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,730,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 652,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

