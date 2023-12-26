Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.