Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

