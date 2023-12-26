Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

