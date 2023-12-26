Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCZ opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47.
