CGN Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.