Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.67.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

