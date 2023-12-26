Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 135,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.