Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

