Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

