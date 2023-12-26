Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.