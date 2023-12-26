Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 524 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

