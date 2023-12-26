Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

