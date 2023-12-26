COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 18th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

COPT Defense Properties has a payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

