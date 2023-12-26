Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

