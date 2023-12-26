Corundum Group Inc. Sells 289 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.36 and its 200-day moving average is $508.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

