Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.