Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

