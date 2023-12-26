CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 53,857 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

