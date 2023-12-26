CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 9,865 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

