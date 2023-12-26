CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $210,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 69,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

