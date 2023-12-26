CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

