CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.