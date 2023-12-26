CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

