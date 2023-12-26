CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.