CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,345,000.

MUB opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

