CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

