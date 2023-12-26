CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

