CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.