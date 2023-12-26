CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.