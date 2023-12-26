Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11,357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

