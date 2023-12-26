DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $145,888.46 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05905315 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $181,580.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/."

