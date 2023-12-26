DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.