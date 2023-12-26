DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,996 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

