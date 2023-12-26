DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.90% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

