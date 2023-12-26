DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3,087.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

