DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 299 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

