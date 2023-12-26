DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

