Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.59 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.70.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of C$310.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.6049784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXT has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

