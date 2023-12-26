DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.