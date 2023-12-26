DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 19th

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.51 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
