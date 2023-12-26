Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the mining company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9027636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

