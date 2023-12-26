Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the mining company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9027636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
