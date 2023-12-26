Eastern Bank Invests $225,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,918.72 and a 52 week high of $3,564.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3,012.78.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

